Sudan pro-democracy groups call for mass anti-coup protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese pro-democracy groups are calling for mass anti-coup protests as the country plunges further into turmoil following the prime minister’s resignation earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in Sudan’s October coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests. He stepped down on Sunday amid political deadlock, saying he had failed to find a compromise between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the military takeover. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.