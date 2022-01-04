Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing restrictions on the inks that tattoo artists can use as of Wednesday. The EU says it is a necessary move to protect the health of consumers because thousands of chemical elements now in use can cause anything from allergic reactions to cancer. The tattoo industry is complaining that it’s unfairly targeted and that it’s losing an essential aspect of its art. Tattoo artist Tycho Veldhoen says that he is suddenly losing “a gigantic part” of his palette with no alternatives in sight.