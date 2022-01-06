Stocks wobble as traders weigh outlook for rates, inflation
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks are wobbling in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors consider the outlook for rising interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. Technology stocks again helped weigh down the broader market. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, the benchmark for home mortgage rates, rose to 1.73%. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.