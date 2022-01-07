Stocks bounce between gains and losses in early US trading

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday as weakness in technology stocks again weighs on the broader market. The S&P 500 shrugged off an early decline and was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Bond yields rose after traders interpreted the latest monthly jobs report as indicating more tightness in the labor market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75% and briefly rose close to its highest level since the start of the pandemic. The yield is a benchmark for mortgage rates, which hit their highest level since May 2020 last week.