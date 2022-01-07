Tributes pour in for groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier

The Associated Press

Tributes to Sidney Poitier poured in from Hollywood and around the world following the death of the groundbreaking actor and cultural icon. Poitier, who died Thursday at the age of 94, was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw. Whoopi Goldberg says the trailblazing Black actor “showed us how to reach for the stars.” Lenny Kravitz said the doors he opened “will continue to make way for those with a dream.” Debbie Allen said Poitier’s “last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising in the path of light you blazed.” Tyler Perry thanked Poitier for “being willing to share YOU to make us all better.”