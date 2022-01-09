Kazakhstan says 164 killed in last week’s protests

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s health ministry says 164 people, including a 4-year-old girl, have been killed in protests in the past week that marked the worst unrest since the former Soviet republic gained independence 30 years ago. The office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said order has been restored in the Central Asian country and that the government has regained control of all buildings that were taken over by the protesters. Some of the buildings were set on fire. A Russian TV station reported that sporadic gunfire was heard Sunday in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. Tokayev said Friday he had authorized police and the military to shoot to kill to restore order. His office says about 5,800 people were detained.