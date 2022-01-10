Australian judge says Djokovic can stay but saga not over

By ROD McGUIRK and MARK D. BAKER

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open after his exemption from strict COVID-19 vaccination rules was questioned, but the drama might not be finished. The government is threatening to cancel the tennis star’s visa a second time and deport him. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly on Monday reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption. Djokovic’s lawyers say that since he recently recovered from an infection, he didn’t need to be inoculated under Australia’s rules. The judge ordered the government to release the No. 1 within 30 minutes. But a government lawyer told the judge that the immigration minister might use his personal power to cancel the visa again.