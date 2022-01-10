Djokovic back into swing in Australia despite visa concerns

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has held a practice session at Melbourne Park on his second day out of detention, focusing on his Australian Open title defense while still facing the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated for COVID-19. The top-ranked Serbian hit the show courts within hours of winning a legal battle Monday against the cancellation of his visa. He returned Tuesday for a closed practice at Rod Laver Arena less than a week before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is due to start. He was listed at No. 1 in the men’s singles draw in the seedings for the Australian Open released Tuesday.