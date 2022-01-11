Dozens of Cuba protesters face trial this week: relatives

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of Cubans arrested during the largest demonstrations in decades on the island say that at least 57 protesters are scheduled for trial this week. Some reportedly face prison sentences of up to 30 years. The relatives say three collective trials are scheduled — in the eastern city of Holguin, in Havana and in Santa Clara. Thousands took to the street across the island in July to protest shortages, blackouts and economic hardship. Some also called for a change in government. Authorities acknowledged that some complaints were justified, but said that the United States was the real force behind the protests.