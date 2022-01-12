Djokovic: Not isolating after COVID infection was ‘error’

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic says knew he’d tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month. He acknowledged Wednesday he made an “error of judgment” and should have immediately gone into isolation. In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star also blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia. Upon arrival, his visa was revoked and then reinstated. The ongoing saga is over whether he should be allowed into the country despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The back and forth has provoked outrage in Australia and overshadowed lead-up to the Australian Open.