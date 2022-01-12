Top GOP member on House Intel calls for more Ukraine support

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee says President Joe Biden’s administration needs to ramp up military and intelligence support for Ukraine. Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio has replaced Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned to lead former President Donald Trump’s new social media company. Turner says Biden “should be actively arming Ukraine so it can defend itself.” Turner wants the committee to move from its years dealing with Trump’s impeachment to focusing on national security threats.