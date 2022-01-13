N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s military says the missiles came from an inland area in western North Pyongan province. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office and the Defense Ministry also detected the launch and its coast guard urged vessels to pay attention to falling objects. Hours earlier, North Korea issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions over its missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.” Experts say the launches are meant to extract concessions from the U.S.