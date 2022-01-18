Pakistani Taliban claim multiple attacks on police

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for multiple overnight gun attacks on police in the capital of Islamabad and elsewhere in the country’s northwest. Three officers and three assailants were killed. Monday night’s attack in Islamabad raised fears that insurgents have a presence in one of the country’s safest cities. On Tuesday, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, took to Twitter to claim responsibility for the attacks in Islamabad and elsewhere in the northwest. Police confirmed that two policemen were killed in two separate attacks the districts of Dir and North Waziristan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.