Yvette Mimieux, ’60s starlet of ‘Time Machine,’ dies at 80

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yvette Mimieux, the blond and blue-eyed 1960s film star of “Where the Boys Are,” “The Time Machine” and “Light in the Piazza,” has died. She was 80. Michelle Bega, a family spokeswoman, said Mimieux died in her sleep of natural causes early Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles. In 1960′s “The Time Machine,” based on H.G. Wells’ 1895 novel, Mimieux starred opposite Rod Taylor as Weena, a member of the peaceful Eloi people in the year 800,000, who don’t realize they’re being bred as food by the underground Morlocks. The role and others that followed made Mimieux one of the ’60s most radiant starlets.