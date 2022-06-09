Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a business in western Maryland has claimed multiple victims and that the suspect is no longer an active threat. Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose says the shooting occurred Thursday at a business in Smithsburg. The sheriff’s office issued a subsequent statement that the incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it could later. It did not immediately give an exact number of victims or the extent of injuries. Smithsburg is a community of nearly 3,000 people, located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore not far from the state line with Pennsylvania.