Sudan anti-coup group sits with generals for the first time

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum says Sudan’s leading pro-democracy group has met with the country’s generals for the first time since last year’s military coup, in what could signal a breakthrough in attempts to bring the East African nation back on track toward a democratic transition. The meeting held late Thursday in the capital brought the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change — an alliance of political parties and protest groups — together with representatives of the country’s ruling military council. The talks focused on resolving the current political impasse and were mediated by the Saudi Embassy and the U.S. delegation in Sudan, the embassy said in a statement.