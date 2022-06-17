Building collapse kills 1 in Egyptian capital of Cairo

By AHMED HATEM

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a building collapse has killed at least one person in the capital of Cairo. The city’s deputy governor said in a statement that a family of six was believed to have been inside the five-story building when it gave way in the early hours of Friday morning. He says search and rescue workers had pulled the body of a woman from the rubble in the neighborhood of el-Waily and were looking for other victims of the collapse. It was not immediately known what caused the collapse. Such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.