At least 1 killed in attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban-appointed official says explosions and gunfire have ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital, killing one person and wounding seven others. The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry says a gunbattle took place Saturday between the attackers and Taliban forces. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief said the operation was completed several hours later. Videos on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple, known as a gurdwara, in the Bagh-e Bala neighborhood. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has lately increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.