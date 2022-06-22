Bulgaria’s no-confidence vote could hamper EU expansion

By VALENTINA PETROVA and STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Lawmakers in Bulgaria have approved a no-confidence motion against the country’s coalition government that could topple the centrist prime minister and further stall efforts by Balkan countries to join the European Union. A center-right opposition party filed the motion last week, accusing the government of mishandling public finances and failing to tackle rising inflation. The no-confidence vote passed 123-116 with no abstentions on Wednesday. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has pushed for a resolution to a bilateral dispute that has blocked North Macedonia and Albania’s bids to join the EU. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the EU to consider speeding up its membership drive in the Western Balkans to prevent Moscow from expanding its regional influence.