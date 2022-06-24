Curators apologize for antisemitic work at German art show

BERLIN (AP) — The curators of a major art show in Germany have apologized for including a work featuring antisemitic elements that prompted an outcry at the event’s opening this week. Organizers of the documenta fifteen show in Kassel ordered the banner by Indonesian collective Taring Padi, titled “People’s Justice,” to be taken down Tuesday following widespread criticism from Jewish groups and German and Israeli officials. The installation featured a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel’s intelligence agency. In a statement late Thursday, the curators said they had “collectively failed to spot the figure in the work, which is a character that evokes classical stereotypes of antisemitism.”