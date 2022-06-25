Xi taking part in Hong Kong anniversary but no word on visit

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says President Xi Jinping will participate in next week’s celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China. But it left unclear whether he will visit the former British colony for the highly symbolic event after a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement inflamed tension with Washington and Europe. The official Xinhua News Agency says Xi will attend a meeting for the anniversary and the inauguration of newly appointed Chief Executive John Lee. Xi hasn’t made a trip outside the Chinese mainland since the coronavirus pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Hong Kong faces a renewed rise in infections following a flood of cases earlier this year.