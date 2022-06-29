Iran-US nuclear talks in Qatar end without making progress

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers have ended after failing to make significant progress. With Iran and the U.S. blaming each other for the talks’ failure, it’s not clear when or if they’ll talk again. European Union mediator Enrique Mora says the two days of talks he oversaw in Qatar were intense but didn’t make the progress that had been hoped. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard, described the negotiations as having “no effect on breaking the deadlock.” The U.S. State Department, meanwhile, said Iran didn’t appear ready to decide “whether it wants to revive the deal or bury it.”