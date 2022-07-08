Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service

TORONTO (AP) — A widespread network outage from Rogers Communications has left many Canadian customers without mobile and internet service and caused problems for police, courthouses, passport offices and other facilities. A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company’s website said the outage is affecting both wireless and home service customers as well as phone and chat support. Friday’s outage disrupted services across retailers, courthouses, airlines, train networks, credit card processors and police forces, pushing many to delay business transactions, serve customers through analog means or even flock to coffee shops where they could find Wi-Fi.