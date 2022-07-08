Council candidate won’t be charged for shooting man

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris will not be charged with any crimes following a shooting in which Harris fired at a man driving a vehicle at him in Tacoma. KING5 reports the county prosecuting attorney’s office said that an investigation showed Harris acted in self defense. A Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that on May 30, Harris was in a wooded area near a homeless camp looking for stolen property and found two potentially stolen vehicles He says a woman told him a man there knew Harrisand had threatened to kill him. Someone in one of the vehicles drove at Harris, who fired multiple rounds at the windshield, hitting the driver.