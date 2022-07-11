Nigeria jailbreak raises more questions over insecurity

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities on Monday admitted shortcomings in security at a jail in the nation’s capital after an attack that resulted in the escape of hundreds of inmates last week. The attack, which raised more questions about a security crisis that has already claimed hundreds of lives this year, is “a fallout of the security challenges” facing Nigeria, according to a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service. Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says one escaped inmate was arrested, but at least 400 others remain at large. Security analysts fear that the jailbreak and other attacks blamed on extremists have shown those rebels are expanding their reach beyond northeast Nigeria.