Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been charged in Ohio with raping a 10-year-old girl whose case was questioned as dubious by Ohio’s Republican attorney general and a congressman. The case drew attention when a doctor said the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions stemming from the Supreme Court’s recent ruling. State Attorney General Dave Yost said on Fox News he hadn’t heard “a whisper” from law enforcement about any reports made in connection with the 10-year-old’s case. And U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted: “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” The 27-year-old suspect in the child’s rape made an initial court appearance Wednesday.