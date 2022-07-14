Man acquitted of murder for insanity recaptured after escape

VERNON, Texas (AP) — A man acquitted of murder because of insanity is back in custody two weeks after he escaped from a North Texas mental hospital. Police in Vernon, Texas, say Alexander Scott Ervin was caught in Austin two weeks after he escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon. Police Chief Randy Agan says Ervin was arrested Sunday in Austin, 350 miles south of Vernon, after a 911 caller reported Ervin was suffering from heat stroke. Ervin was charged with stabbing his father to death in Austin in 2013. Ervin testified that he was a CIA-trained assassin killing an imposter.

