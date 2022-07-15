Some state abortion limits allow rape, incest exceptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old who was forced to leave the state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her are focusing new attention on state abortion restrictions that allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The girl’s pregnancy was apparently too far along to permit an abortion in Ohio, which has no exceptions for rape and incest, so she received one in Indiana. The changing legal landscape of state abortion restrictions currently includes places with few exceptions, including Texas and Missouri.

