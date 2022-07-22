Sri Lankan troops forcefully clear protesters; new PM named

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan forces have violently cleared the main protest camp of demonstrators outraged by the country’s economic meltdown. That came as the newly elected and deeply unpopular president put army troops in the streets of the capital Friday to maintain order. Security forces were seen beating at least two journalists during the overnight raid, and the bar association said two lawyers were also assaulted. The U.N., and the U.S. denounced the heavy-handed tactics. Unbowed, protesters rallied for a few hours outside the main rail station, while some also moved as close as they could to the former demonstration site. Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe chose a prime minister on Friday with close ties to the political establishment.

By KRISHAN FRANCIS, RAFIQ MAQBOOL and RISHI LEKHI Associated Press

