FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published July 31, 2022, about the death of Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of his book and documentary. They’re called “Naz Bah Ei Bijei: Heart of a Warrior,” not “Naz Bah Ei Bijei: Heart of a Warrier.”

