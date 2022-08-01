Pakistani army helicopter missing in flood relief mission

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says an army helicopter flying in a rescue and relief mission in the country’s flood-stricken southwest has lost contact with a regional control tower and is missing. The fate of its six-member crew, including a top commander, was not immediately known. The helicopter was part of aid efforts in the flood-affected southwestern Baluchistan province on Monday. The military said a search was underway for the aircraft, without saying whether it had crashed. The development came hours after authorities said flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed 140 more people over the past week, raising the overall death toll in Pakistan from rain-related incidents since June to 478.

