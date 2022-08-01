UN chief going to Hiroshima for 77th anniversary of A-bomb

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to attend the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing in Hiroshima on Saturday, to underline that the world is “at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War.” Guterres made the announcement Monday in his speech on the opening day of the four-week meeting to review the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and achieving a nuclear-free world. A U.N. spokesman says the secretary-general will travel to Japan on Thursday and take part in the annual ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial on Saturday.

