Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a concern for victims after the floodwaters damaged water systems. As donations pour into the region, water is a top priority, along with cleaning supplies. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says water is being distributed as fast as possible. National Guard soldiers distributed more than 2,400 cases of water by early Wednesday. It comes as intense heat and humidity add to the misery as people shovel out from the wreckage.

