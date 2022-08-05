Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire has killed seven adults and three children in northeastern Pennsylvania. One of the firefighters who responded to the blaze early Friday discovered the victims were his family. Investigators are looking into the fire in the community of Nescopeck. Pennsylvania State Police say the children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7. Volunteer firefighter Harold Baker says the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

