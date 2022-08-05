Israelis protest near Gaza to demand return of captives

KIBBUTZ YAD MORDECHAI, Israel (AP) — A couple of hundred Israelis have protested near the Gaza Strip to demand the return of a captive and the remains of two soldiers held by the territory’s militant Hamas rulers. Friday’s protest came amid heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says authorities are preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region.” Hamas is holding two Israeli civilians and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in 2014, hoping to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

