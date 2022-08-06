Bus crash on highway in Croatia kills at least 12 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus with Polish license plates has skidded from a highway in northern Croatia, and police say at least 12 people were killed. Croatia’s state HRT television reported that about 30 other people were injured, many seriously. It said the most likely cause of the Saturday morning crash was the driver falling asleep. Croatia’s interior minister says the bus originated from “a place near Warsaw.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said it was taking pilgrims to the Catholic shrine in Medjugorje, a town in southern Bosnia. The shrine is Europe’s third-most popular pilgrimage destination after Lourdes and Fatima.

