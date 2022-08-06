Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy

CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Black Italians marched through a well-to-do Adriatic beach town Saturday demanding that authorities reverse themselves and recognize the role of race in the brutal daylight killing of a 39-year-old Nigerian immigrant. A witness filmed the July 29 assault that preceded the death of Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old street vendor. A widely circulated video showed a man wrestling Ogorchukwu to the ground and strangling him. Onlookers shouted for the aggressor to stop but didn’t come to Ogorchukwu’s aid as he struggled to free himself. Police arrested a 32-year-old Italian suspect but immediately ruled out a racial motivation for the attack in the town of Civitanova Marche.

