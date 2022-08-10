Fire chief: Explosion in southern Indiana injures at least 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion that reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville left three people injured and damaged dozens more homes. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He says the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion happened because some are “too unstable to enter.” Connelly says at least three people were injured, but he hasn’t described the nature or severity of their injuries. The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

