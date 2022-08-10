Police: Explosion in southern Indiana injures at least 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion involving at least one house in the southern Indiana city of Evansville. The Courier & Press of Evansville reports that Evansville police say at least two people were injured in the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, though they cannot say how severe the injuries are. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius, but the cause was not known. Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene. Evansville is in on the Kentucky border.

