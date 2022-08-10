‘Self-professed’ white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot

A Maryland man described by the FBI as a white supremacist has been sentenced to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Bryan Betancur on Wednesday. Court records show the judge also ordered one year of supervised release for Betancur after his term of imprisonment. Betancur was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction and wearing a GPD-enabled device when he joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI believes Betancur aspired to join the far-right Proud Boys extremist group.

