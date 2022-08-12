Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island. No homes are threatened. Gusts and arid conditions are making it difficult to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. The fire has burned more than 39 square miles as of Friday. Strong winds have been recorded across the area, some in excess of 30 mph.

