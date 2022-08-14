R Kelly trial on whether he fixed 2008 trial set to start

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago. The R&B singer is accused of rigging his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a minor who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with to ensure she wouldn’t testify. Jurors acquitted Kelly in that 2008 trial. Some later said they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman is now in her 30s. This time, she’ll be the government’s star witness. Kelly already has received a 30-year prison term from a New York federal judge on charges he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.