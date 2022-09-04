Man kills woman with an axe in Berlin

VIENNA (AP) — German police say a man has killed a woman with an ax in Berlin. Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday’s, police were called to an apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg neighborhood. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax. Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a statement from the Berlin police. The victim died on the scene of her injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They had not yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

