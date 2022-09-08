Ex-chancellor Merkel’s memoirs to be published in 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel, who served as chancellor of Germany for 16 years, will release her political memoirs in 2024. Her publisher announced Thursday that the former chancellor, who is co-authoring the book with her longtime adviser Beate Baumann, will provide an exclusive, personal look into her political life and work. The 68-year-old steered Germany safely through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in former communist East Germany, became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005 and announced she would not run again in last year’s election.

