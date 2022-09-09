Michigan Dems hope for boost from abortion ballot initiative
By SARA BURNETT and JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question on Michigan’s November ballot asking voters to put the right to an abortion in the state constitution could draw more left-leaning voters to the polls and boost Democrats’ power in the battleground state. A record number of people signed petitions to put the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision guaranteeing the right to an abortion. Supporters say the decision to do away with Roe v. Wade was a powerful motivation, particularly for women, to get involved in politics. A Michigan election board agreed Friday to place the measure on the ballot. Democrats hope that translates into increased support for their candidates.