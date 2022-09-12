Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes to 2023 race

BOSTON (AP) — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions. Race organizers announced the change on Monday as registration opened for the 127th running of the prestigious race next April 17. The Boston Athletic Association says it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other events. It says nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window. Races around the U.S. increasingly are adding nonbinary divisions and offering equal prize money.

