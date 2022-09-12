John Lennon’s killer denied parole again, for 12th time

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Monday that Mark David Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of August. Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980. State officials have yet to make transcripts of the 67-year-old Chapman’s latest board interview available, but he has repeatedly expressed remorse in previous parole hearings. Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City. He is next due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.

