Violent unrest continues in Iran, state TV suggests 26 dead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters across Iran have continued to clash violently with security forces following the death of a young woman in police custody, as Iranian state TV suggested the death toll from the unrest could be as high as 26, without offering details. Although the scope of the protests across some dozen Iranian cities and towns remains unclear, the movement represents the widest unrest since 2019, when rights groups said hundreds of people were killed. Iran has also disrupted internet access to the outside world. The unrest has killed at least 11 people according to a tally Friday by The Associated Press, based on statements from state-run and semiofficial media.

