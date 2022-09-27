Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shifts from Devi to ‘My Little Pony’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s childhood devotion to My Little Pony turned out to be homework for her latest TV project. The 20-year-old actor stars in the voice cast of Netflix’s new animated series “My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.” It’s a sharp contrast to her breakout role in the coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever.” The Canadian actor recalls growing up with the fourth generation of the toy line that included her favorite, Rainbow Dash. In the Netflix series out this week, Ramakrishnan voices the character of Zipp, a Pegasus pony who’s smart and determined to be herself. The actor says voicing a My Little Pony character gave her a chance to fulfill “childhood kind of dreams.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.