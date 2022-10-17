EU to send 40 experts on Armenia, Azerbaijan border mission

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is sending up to 40 experts to Armenia to help watch over its border with Azerbaijan. The move agreed Monday is an effort to help restore peace and build confidence between the longtime foes. The monitoring mission will be deployed for up to two months. Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that killed 155 soldiers from both sides. The EU mission will help with the work of border commissions set up earlier this year to address concerns over the delimitation of the two countries’ common border.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.